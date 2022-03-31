QNET Launches “Mama Campaign” Anti-Scam Education For African Operations

QNET, a leading multinational e-commerce based direct selling company, has launched a 360-degree marketing and advertising campaign in Ghana.

The Campaign’s main objective is to educate the public about QNET’s business and highlight the red flags associated with a scam.

The campaign, according to the company, will be running across other sub-Saharan African countries where the company operates.

The campaign concept is inspired by the quintessential African mother who frowns on bad behaviour while guiding and correcting with the right information and values.

Dubbed, the “Mama Campaign”, the messaging of the campaign targets the public, the media, and the government stakeholders.

According to the company, the multichannel campaign will be broadcasted through radio, television, social media, and Out-of-Home advertising (billboards).

QNET launched the “Mama Campaign” to avoid any misunderstanding of how the internationally recognised direct selling industry works, to warn about unethical practices by certain individuals who misuse the QNET name and present the business model as a get-rich-quick scheme. QNET is empowering people’s life not only with its high-quality products and entrepreneurial opportunities but also with clear and transparent information.

“We wanted to find an authentic way to communicate our key messages in a way that will resonate with everyone. Our strong African matriarch stands for good values and serves as a moral compass for the family. Through her, we felt we could tell a powerful story about QNET business while being able to warn the public about who scams in our name,” explains Biram Fall, the Regional General Manager for QNET in sub-Saharan.

He added that: “QNET frowns against any form of unfair and illegal marketing practice. This is why we created a dedicated phone number to help anyone who wants further information about the business or wants to report a case of unethical practice. Collaborating with local entities and communities is our priority.”

Mr Fall reminded that: “QNET is not an Investment Company, and it does not support any get-rich-quick schemes. Rather, QNET is an e-commerce based Direct Selling company that offers a wide range of world-class products online (www.qnet.net). We operate in about 25 countries worldwide and have run the business sustainably for more than 23 years.”

QNET

QNET, for more than 23 years, has been successful in developing unique products and services to meet the evolving needs of its customers across the world.

Each year, more people buy QNET products and sign up for the company’s direct selling business as Independent Representatives (IRs). Thousands of young Ghanaians and Africans have found their entrepreneurial passion through QNET and transformed their lives for the better.

The company’s direct selling business model allows existing customers who have enjoyed QNET’s products to market them by registering as Independent Representatives (IRs) and earning commissions on successful sales.