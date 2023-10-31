QNET Marks 25 Years of Excellence with Innovative Product Launches and a Green Vision

As QNET, the global wellness and lifestyle-focused direct-selling company celebrates a remarkable 25th year journey, South Africa stands a testament to the brand’s transformative impact. The milestone event brought together a staggering 20,000 attendees from over 20 countries for two back-to-back conventions in September 2023.

In line with the company’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle and reducing its environmental impact, QNET launched two standout products at the anniversary conventions. Introducing the advanced Homepure Nova with Pi-Plus Cartridge, an enhanced version of the company’s bestselling HomePure Nova 9-stage water filtration system, which promises improved hydration and fortified antioxidant benefits in your drinking water. Complementing this with the Bernhard H Mayer OMNI Watch Collection, a new range of Swiss timepieces crafted with eco-friendly materials certified by LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), seamlessly merging luxury with eco-responsibility.

The five-day conventions provided a valuable platform for QNET’s customers and distributors to deepen their product knowledge, engage with experts, and experience dynamic product demonstrations. Attendees also benefited from business-building training sessions, learning opportunities from accomplished distributors, and insights into industry knowledge. The events were further enlivened by guest appearances from Bollywood celebrities and performances by international entertainers.

Demonstrating its commitment to sustainability, QNET implemented several eco-conscious initiatives during the conventions to reduce carbon footprint. From partnering with environmentally responsible vendors for booth constructions, eliminating single-use plastics, minimising printed materials through digital alternatives like QR Codes, to distributing purchases in reusable bags made from eco-friendly materials, every facet of the event embodied sustainability. QNET’s venue of choice, the Setia SPICE Convention Centre in Penang is the world’s first hybrid solar-powered convention centre and is also Green Building Index certified. The centre has also implemented initiatives such as bottling drinking water in-house, waste segregation, and rainwater harvesting to support its net zero goals.

Additionally, in a further step towards environmental stewardship, QNET has pledged to plant 2,500 trees in Malaysia, to offset the event’s carbon footprint. This comes at a time where all the world key players are coming together to offer sustainable solution in the growing efforts toward climate action.

While QNET originated in Asia, it has expanded its operations globally, including in Africa. The company’s business model is based on empowering entrepreneurs and offering them the opportunity to start their own businesses with minimal capital.

QNET’s CEO, Malou Caluza reflected on the journey stating, “We are immensely proud of the empowering ecosystem we’ve nurtured, grounded in our core philosophy of RYTHM—Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. As we commemorate this significant milestone, we also cast our eyes forward to a future filled with promise and potential. With our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global community-building, QNET is poised to not only adapt but thrive in the dynamic landscape of wellness and lifestyle, offering unparalleled opportunities for entrepreneurship and personal development to individuals around the world. Here’s to the next chapter of impacting lives positively and promoting holistic wellness.