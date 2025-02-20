QNET products are authentic and internationally certified – Global Chief Marketing Officer

The Global Chief Marketing Officer of QNET Mr. Trevor Kuma has announce that QNET products are reliable, authentic and globally certified across the world.

Mr. Trevor Kuma made this revelation at a well-attended media workshop aimed at introducing QNET top ranged products for the Ghanaian market. The workshop was organized by the QNET Training Centre at East Legon, a suburb at Accra.

The primary objective at the programme is to create awareness to the media and the general public about the products on the Ghanaian markets since it conforms with global standard and certified by local agencies in Ghana.

“The Ghana Standards Authority, Atomic Energy and the Foods and Drug Authority has duly regulate and certify the respective products” he added.

According to him, the company’s wellness and lifestyle products are the best in the world, adding that they are clinically tested and designed and develop by top professionals and scientists from different parts of the world.

In a remark, the Regional General Manager of QNET Mr. Biram Fall said the company launched the “QNET Against Scams” saying it is a comprehensive media and public campaign in Ghana through various communications channels across the country against scams.

He added the QNET will soon organize V – African in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority from the 20th to 23rd February, 2025 in Accra.

In a presentation the Global Training Manager, Bernie Gaksch said the company launched the QNET array of products notably among them are the Amezcua range of products and others that help users against all forms of pollution as well as electromagnetic waves that are generated by electronic gadgets like phones, computers and home appliances of which the products protect us from harmful effects.

In attendance were the managerial staffs of QNET including Chief Marketing Officer, Trever Kuma, Regional Manager (Sub Saharan Africa), Biram Fall, Global Head of Public Relations and Communications, Victoria Al – Tale, Global Compliance Officer, Naana Quartey, and the Managing Director of Bosomtwi Industries, Local Partner of QNET in Ghana, Col. Rashid Salifu (Rtd)

Report by Ben LARYEA