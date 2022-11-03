Qnet Supports Attorney General’s Decision to Dissolve Fraudulent Entities Impersonating the Company

QNET, a leading international direct selling company supports the decision of the Attorney General to dissolve companies that are impersonating QNET International, conducting fraudulent business activities and misrepresenting the company in Ghana.

There is a recent media publication on the Attorney General’s efforts at dissolving fraudulent companies, unfortunately, the facts of the matter were not accurately presented by the media organisation that reported the court case. The first significant error in the media report is misconstruing QNET for Quest Net or Q-NET Investment Limited. The name Quest Net does not refer to nor is meant to refer to QNET. They are effectively entities which are entirely separate and distinct, and with no relationship or incorporation internationally.

The company mentioned in the order given by the Accra High Court, references an unauthorized entity set up by individuals who are not in any way connected with QNET Ltd, which is an international direct selling company headquartered in Hong Kong.

It is clearly evident from the Judgment dated 20 July 2022 that the title of the case is “IN THE MATTER OF THE CORPORATE INSOLVENCY AND RESTRUCTURING ACT, 2020 (ACT 1015) AND IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR THE OFFICIAL WINDING UP OF Q-NET INVESTMENT LIMITED (A COMPANY LIMITED BY LIABILITY) AND IN THE MATTER BETWEEN THE ATTORNEY GENERAL AND Q-NET INVESTMENT LIMITED.” It is thereby clear, QNET was never a party to the court action.

QNET operates its business everywhere, including Ghana, via Independent Representatives (IRs) who are properly trained and accredited individuals, and who undertake the business in compliance with best business ethics and practice.

Certain individuals acted in bad faith by registering a company called Quest Net/QNET Investment Limited in Ghana for their unlawful activities. QNET Limited had, via its lawyers in Ghana, written to the relevant authorities and placed Quest Net on notice that there is no relationship, connection or nexus of any nature with this Ghana-registered local entity and QNET Limited.

QNET, on a continuing basis, has been in touch with the relevant authorities to clarify its stand. QNET accordingly condemn the actions of these unscrupulous individuals and their bad practices which we wholly dissociate ourselves and our business dealings from.

Whenever QNET’s attention is brought to unethical or illegal actions of IRs, QNET takes punitive actions against them. This includes termination or suspension of the IR. Additionally and as required, QNET lodges complaints with the Police against IRs who commit crimes against innocent individuals.

QNET is always available to offer clarification and assistance to all authorities and the media regarding any issue about its business. QNET has also embarked on a sensitization programme called the “MAMA Campaign”, to educate the general public about QNET, its business model and the need to be wary of fraudsters or impersonators.

QNET is a law-abiding and socially-responsible company. QNET, through its social impact arm, RYTHM Foundation, has partnered with many charity projects across the world to empower less-privileged and physically-impaired people. In Ghana, QNET is actively supporting the Anopa Project, providing deaf and blind children with access to education and sporting skills.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia’s leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET’s grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET’s website at www.qnet.net.