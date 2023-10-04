QNET to release Whatsapp Hotline

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company that employs a direct selling business model, has launched a compliance hotline on WhatsApp to crack down on scammers and improve transparency in its operations in Sub-Saharan African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Cameroon, Mali, Guinea, Benin, Togo, and others.

Transparency is of paramount importance in the direct selling industry, especially in emerging economies where QNET continues to gain traction. The company actively encourages strict adherence to its Code of Conduct and Compliance Policies and Procedures, aiming to set and maintain high industry standards.

In a concerted effort to combat policy violations and discourage unethical practices, QNET has taken robust disciplinary actions against those found in breach.

Over the past three years, QNET has terminated numerous independent representatives (IRs) across 30 countries for non-compliance, policy violations, and unethical behaviour.

The legal representatives of QNET have aided authorities from nine African nations in submitting complaints against more than 50 Independent Representatives (IRs). These actions underscore QNET’s unwavering commitment to upholding the integrity of the direct selling industry.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, QNET’s regional general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Biram Fall, emphasised that, “To enhance communication with our stakeholders in Sub-Saharan African markets, including customers, independent representatives, and distributors, QNET has introduced the WhatsApp Compliance Hotline exclusively for this region.

“The hotline number is now operational, enabling individuals to easily reach out with questions or concerns regarding QNET’s policies and procedures or to report any irregularities. Our dedication to transparency and the fight against scammers remains steadfast, and we continue to collaborate with security and judicial agencies across the region to deter fraudulent activities.”