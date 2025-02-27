Quantum Terminals PLC (QTPLC) has transferred GHS7,225,000 from its Debt Service Accrual Account held at Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd to a Trust Account with Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana Ltd, according to a notice issued on February 20, 2025.

The funds represent interest and principal repayments due to holders of the company’s 10-year Guaranteed and Secured Notes, with payments scheduled for March 6, 2025.

The move complies with Condition 7 of the bond’s prospectus, which mandates that QTPLC deposit required funds into the Trust Account at least 10 business days ahead of the interest payment date. This procedural step ensures timely disbursement to investors, reinforcing the company’s adherence to financial obligations outlined in its bond agreement.

The transfer highlights QTPLC’s structured approach to managing debt repayments, leveraging designated accounts to safeguard investor payouts. The 10-year notes, designed to offer security and guaranteed returns, underscore the firm’s reliance on disciplined fiscal practices to maintain credibility in capital markets. Analysts note that such transparency in fund management is critical for sustaining investor confidence, particularly in volatile economic climates.

No further details were provided regarding upcoming bond tranches or additional financial strategies. The announcement aligns with standard protocols for publicly traded debt instruments, emphasizing accountability and regulatory compliance.