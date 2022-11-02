Quality data collection needed to accelerate Ghana’s drive toward achieving Goal 6

The Regional Director of WaterAid West Africa Dr. Abdul Nashiru Mohammed underscored the need for quality data collection to help accelerate Ghana’s drive toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 and other SDGs.

Asserting that, quality data collection will help guide decision-making and encourage the government to implement projects for sanitation and water interventions.

According to him, having access to quality data will also assist in minimizing duplication of efforts and fragmented interventions that do not correspond to national standards.

However, he observed that both the government and civil society organizations are unable to collect quality data, which he claims is impeding the country’s efforts to achieve SDG 6.

He also emphasized the importance of the government investing in monitoring and evaluation, this said makes it possible to monitor progress in relation to sector targets and determine when course correction is required.

Dr. Abdul Nashiru Mohammed stated this in an interview with media practitioners on the sidelines of this year’s 33rd MOLE conference which was held at Elmina in the Central Region under the theme: Ghana’s Commitment To Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Connecting Systems To Bridge Service Gaps.”

According to him, the United Nations SDGs Six drives countries around the globe to achieve universal and equitable access to safe and affordable water for all and achieve access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all, and also ends open defecation by 2030.

However, he pointed out that the country has made significant advances in providing water services, in contrast to the sanitation sectors, which are currently facing extremely urgent problems.

He stated that in order to ensure that Ghanaian households have access to improved household and public toilets, as well as potable drinking water, sustainable WASH must be prioritized for investment.

Stressing that, concerted efforts are needed to help address these challenges in order to push and well-position Ghana to achieve Global Goal Six.

The participants at this year’s conference reflect on Ghana’s WASH commitments towards achieving national and SDG 6 targets for water, sanitation, and hygiene in the country.

They also review existing innovative financing approaches that are inclusive and self-sustaining. Explore appropriate technology and innovations for delivering WASH services in an equitable and inclusive manner. Develop practical and actionable recommendations for accelerating access to sustainable WASH services.

This year’s MOLE conference was funded by UNICEF and GAMA SWP, Global Communities and Ghana Water Company Limited our Platinum Sponsors, World Vision Ghana, WaterAid Ghana, and Zoomlion Ghana Limited our Gold Sponsors and Catholic Relief Services, IRC, Plan International Ghana, SNV, Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) and CWSA.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh