Quality Education Is Means To Reset Ghana

The Gyaasehene of Akyem Kotoku Mponua, Nana Kwasi Addo II, has stated that enhancing quality education is the most effective way to achieve the new government’s reset agenda.

In a speech read on his behalf by a Basic School pupil, Emmanuella Anke Osafo, at the 68th Independence Day Parade held at the Akyem Pankese Presbyterian School Park in the Eastern Region, Nana Kwasi Addo II underscored the critical role of education in shaping Ghana’s future.

Reflecting on Ghana’s journey to independence, Nana Kwasi Addo II noted that the fight for freedom was led by educated individuals such as Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Mensah Sarbah, Caseley Hayford, and Dr. Kwegyir Aggrey.

He stressed that education was the foundation of their leadership and the nation’s progress.

The Gyaasehene of Akyem Kotoku Mponua, Nana Kwesi Addo II, further urged parents to prioritize their children’s education and ensure they receive the best possible schooling while instilling good morals, discipline, hard work, and respect for others.

The Assembly Member for Pankese Electoral Area, Agyekum Malachi, urged residents to assess their actions’ implications on society before taking them to ensure peace and development.