Quality service by cruise liner operators is essential in boosting Namibian economy

Customer service should be prioritized by cruise liner operators as it acts as a vital step in attracting tourists, an official has said on the occasion of a stakeholder meeting in Swakopmund, a coastal city in Namibia.

The event which was attended by over 50 cruise liner operators Thursday, sought to come up with practical solutions for challenges being experienced in the tourism sector, in particular, the cruise industry.

The personal assistant to the Erongo regional governor, Michael Jimmy, made these remarks on behalf of the Erongo regional governor Neville Andre in his absence.

“There are certain standards and qualities that are required to provide services within the tourism industry,” he said.

“Everybody within the tourism value chain needs to adhere to these standards and qualities when offering products and services. It is therefore important that all service providers provide quality service to the tourists,” he added.

According to recent statistics by the Namibia Ports Authority, a total of 42 passenger vessels have docked at the port of Walvis Bay, a port town on the coast of Namibia, from April 2022 to March 2023.

The cruise liner sector is a major part of the tourism industry worldwide contributing to the gross domestic product of several countries, as thousands of tourists boost them economically with valuable foreign currency annually.