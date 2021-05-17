Back to the Sender
A busy and vibe-filled weekend awaits with new music from Quamina MP finally here. Titled ‘Back to the Sender’, the hit sensation collaborates with one of the country’s finest singer-songwriter, Kofi Kinaata, to pull off a full-bodied Highlife tune that’s definitely enroute to hitdom

Quamina MP tackles the song in all confidence, discussing his unrelenting strength and courage in the face of adversity, as he showcases his prowess atop the timeless genre. Kofi Kinaata joins in on the narrative too, flaunting his very thoughtful lyrics and classic style to deliver the final blow.

It’s hit after hit for the burgeoning crooner and ‘Back to the Sender’ is just another effortless addition to his sprawling collection.

