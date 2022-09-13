Quamina MP’s manager, Engr. Peter Foreigner Mensah earns USAG Citation

USAG rewarded Engr. Peter Foreigner Mensah with a citation for his selfless contributions to Ghana’s Environmental Sustainability and more.

Receiving the honorary award at the behest of the National Executive Officers of USAG, Engr. Peter Foreigner Mensah’s contributions to youth development and likewise, the fight to achieve the nation’s Sustainable Development Goals gets duly acknowledged.

A graduate Chemical Engineer from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Engr. Peter Foreigner Mensah always had this big moment coming. During his spell on campus, he would assume a couple of leadership roles – like that of a Course Representative and the coveted position of President for the Chemical Engineering Students Association (CESA), all of which bespoke his drive for spearheading change. This exposure would soon become the catalyst for his successful career and most recently, his partnership with the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Zoomlion Ghana, and other relevant bodies.

Engr. Peter Foreigner Mensah shared his big moment: ‘’My life’s goal has always been to leverage my skills and knowledge to make an impact in Society. I’m excited to have contributed to a project that promotes proper waste management techniques and environmental sustainability in our tertiary institutions’’.

Outside of his contributions in academia and his responsibilities as an Environmental Health and Safety Manager, Engr. Peter Foreigner Mensah is also a successful Talent Manager. He has and continues to be the force behind one of Ghana’s multiple award-winning serial hitmakers, Quamina MP of ‘Amanfour Girls’ fame. ‘’Being a talent manager has equipped me with people management skills, multitasking skills, and a rich experience in successfully turning challenges to success stories’’.

All in all, this gentleman’s drive to excel and make impacts across the many aspects of life is truly remarkable and opens doors to greater feats and opportunities for him in the years ahead.