Quantum Terminals Reports Revenue Growth and Improved Profitability in 2024 Financial Results

Quantum Terminals PLC, a Ghana-based petroleum infrastructure company, recorded a 20% rise in revenue to GH¢81.91 million for the year ended 31 December 2024, up from GH¢68.15 million in 2023, according to its audited financial statements.

Profit after tax surged by 48% to GH¢36.41 million, driven by increased operational efficiency and strategic cost management.

The company, which operates petroleum tank farms and blending facilities, attributed its performance to higher demand for storage and rack-loading services. Revenue streams included storage services (GH¢6.30 million), rack loading (GH¢8.82 million), and premium charges (GH¢66.79 million), with all income generated from its sole customer, Sage Distribution Limited, a related entity within the Arch Holdings Group.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to GH¢68.22 million, reflecting improved margins. Directors noted the results were achieved despite macroeconomic challenges in Ghana, including currency volatility. The Ghana cedi’s depreciation against the U.S. dollar led to a GH¢13.53 million exchange loss on dollar-denominated loans, though this was partially offset by a GH¢6.05 million foreign exchange gain from receivables.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditures totaled GH¢522,284, funding educational infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and road safety initiatives. A GH¢7.32 million joint project with partners renovated schools and built a 20-bed hospital in the Western Region.

Auditor Deloitte & Touche issued an unqualified opinion, affirming the financial statements’ compliance with IFRS and Ghanaian accounting standards. Key audit focus areas included revenue recognition, given the company’s reliance on a single customer, and loan covenant adherence.

Debt management remained a priority, with total borrowings at GH¢75.55 million. The debt service coverage ratio improved to 1.96 times, exceeding the 1.25 minimum requirement. Liquidity ratios stayed healthy, with cash reserves of GH¢27.49 million.

Looking ahead, directors expressed optimism about continued growth, citing plans to expand storage capacity and diversify revenue sources. However, analysts caution that reliance on a single customer and exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations pose risks.

“These results demonstrate our resilience in a challenging environment,” stated Executive Chairman Emmanuel Egyei-Mensah. “We remain committed to advancing Ghana’s energy infrastructure while maintaining fiscal discipline.”

The company’s shares are listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, with basic earnings per share rising to GH¢0.33 from GH¢0.35 in 2023. Total assets stood at GH¢507.45 million, supported by a GH¢321.18 million investment in property and equipment.

While the outlook appears positive, sustained success will hinge on navigating currency risks, diversifying the client base, and ensuring transparent governance—a critical factor for investor confidence in Ghana’s evolving energy sector.