Quantum Terminals PLC (QTPLC) announces to holders of the 1st Tranche of the 10- year Guaranteed and Secured Notes, the transfer of GHS2,781,250.00 from the Debt Service Accrual Account with Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd to the Trust Account with Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana Ltd.

The transferred amount represents interest payable to noteholders on 07th September, 2023.

This is in accordance with condition 7 of the Notes Prospectus which requires QTPLC to move funds into the Trust Account by the 10th Business Day before the Interest.