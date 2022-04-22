Quarme Zaggy Drops Official Video For Galamsey; Second Song On Mr Lova EP 

Ghanaian high life artiste Quarme Zaggy has released the official video for his song Galamsey which happens to the second song on the Mr Lova EP which was recently released.
The song talks about love and how one stands by the other no mater how the circumstances are.
This is a pure high life song which will get you on your feets, Qurame Zaggy is one of the few musicians doing actual high life and the songs on the Mr Lova EP will prove to you how good he is when it comes to authentic and pure high life.
Check it out.
