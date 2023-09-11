Quarry Explosion in Ghana claims 4 lives and leaving dozens injured

An explosion that rocked a quarry site in Ghana’s Western Region has left at least four people dead, many injured and several others missing, an official confirmed Sunday.

Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed, the national disaster management director in the region, said the bodies of the dead have been identified at the site of the explosion which took place late Saturday in the Shama District of the region.

“Many others are also injured with some unaccounted for, and we are still making efforts to locate and identify the missing persons,” Mohammed told Xinhua.

He said the injured were receiving treatment at nearby health facilities while the bodies of the dead were sent to the hospitals for preservation.

According to him, the cause of the accident still remains unknown, and search and rescue work is still underway.