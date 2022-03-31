Quaye, Ansah Others On Show At Bukom Boxing Arena On Saturday

The Professional Boxing League is back with some exciting match-ups on fight night 3 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra this Saturday, 2 April 2022.

Under the auspices of the Ghana Boxing Authority and Imax Media Group Promotions, the event now known as the DeLuxy Professional Boxing League will feature six fights on Fight Night 3 of the boxing league with a West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) championship to spice the programme.

John Quaye of Seaview Gym meets Yusif Nanor of Seconds Out Gym in a super featherweight fray billed for 12 rounds, whilst Charles Tetteh of Panix Gym faces Solomon Nettey of Wisdom Gym in a lightweight 6-rounder.

Other fights will see Ishmael Tackie of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation against Benjamin Quaye of The Gym in a 6-round featherweight clash as well as Prince Amarquaye of Black Panthers versus Emmanuel Sackey of Palm Springs, also at featherweight scheduled for 6.

The Deluxy Professional Boxing League will also see Michael Dodoo of Attoh Quarshie against Eric Quarm of Fit Square Gym in a lightweight fray billed for six and a bantamweight 6-rounder featuring William Attoh of Akotoku versus Enoch Tetteh of Sonia Gym.

Fans favourite, Michael ‘One Bullet’ Ansah faces Nigeria’s Prince Nwoye for the West Africa (WABU) Lightweight title belt.

By Sammy Heywood Okine