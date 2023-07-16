Queen Drie Unveils Captivating Visual Poem and Teaser for “HER” Single, Embracing Vulnerability and Triumph

In a riveting display of artistic vulnerability, Ghanaian-American artist Queen Drie unveils the enthralling visual poem, “Who Am I,” offering a glimpse into her soul as she prepares to release her empowering two-track single, “HER.” The visual poem, an introspective masterpiece, poetically encapsulates her journey of self-discovery, resilience, and triumph over adversity.

“Who Am I” beckons listeners into a world of contemplation and introspection, posing profound questions about identity and purpose. Through its captivating visuals and poignant verses, Queen Drie invites audiences to embark on a transformative exploration of their own narratives.

With “HER,” Queen Drie defies conventions, crafting an extraordinary musical experience. The single’s two tracks, “Trap Cinderella” and “Ferrari,” combine groovy beats, infectious melodies, and powerful lyricism to ignite a sense of empowerment and self-worth.

The imminent release of “HER” promises to be a defining moment in Queen Drie’s career, showcasing her artistry and ability to connect with audiences on a deep level. Prepare to be moved by her fusion of authenticity, resilience, and musical ingenuity.

Pre-save “HER” with this link: https://hypeddit.com/queendrie/her-single

Watch “Who Am I?” on YouTube below