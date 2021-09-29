Queen Ella Arrives In Ghana

Versatile female musician, Queen Ella has arrived in Ghana for recording.

The USA based musician is in Ghana to video record some of her songs and perform at some exclusive venues.

Her manager, Mr. Sammy Heywood Okine aka ‘ General One’ said her mission is exclusively to relaunch her music career and collaborate with some of the current best artistes.

He hinted that Queen Ella has improved tremendously after her USA experience where she performed with top international musicians and promoters.

Meanwhile, Queen Ella has plans of establishing her own studio in Accra, Ghana and support up and coming musicians.

By Elizabeth Alhassan