Queen Ella’s Studio To Support Talented Girls

Versatile musician Queen Ella who is putting up an ultra modern music studio in Ghana says female artists need to be supported by the government and non governmental agencies to come up with more quality productions.

She said there are many girls who need support to expose their talents and they must be identified, groomed, trained and graduated to become stars and super stars.

The Wagie Music Studio which has been a dream turning into reality would soon be opened exclusively.

Queen Ella, a rapper for over 20 years, believed to be the premier female rapper to record in Ghana who also experienced the United States said music is life and inspiration.

She commended all female musicians who have thrilled Ghanaians like Lady Jay, Sister Afia, Eazzy , Efe Kizz, Mzbel, Efya, Wendy Shay, Gyakie, Becca, MsVee, Adina, Yaa Yaa, Eno Barony, Diana Hamilton, S3fa and others.

She thanked all who have supported her dream especially her family in the USA and Ghana, Kristo Asafo Mission, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh and the media.

Wagie Recording Studio and World Star Media Services will soon organize a talent hunt programme to scout talents in music and dance.

Her manager, popularly known as General One expressed that Ghana has talent in both male and female but the former have taken the lead, however the later will spice and catch up.

Queen Ella hinted on the GodCity projects which are also coming up steadily.

By Precious John and Comfort Nyarko