Queen mother appeals for help to build fire station at Odumase

Nana Adanse Poduo II, the Paramount Queenmother of Odumase Number One Traditional Area in the Sunyani West Municipality has appealed for support towards construction of a fire station area.

She said the traditional council had released acres of land for the fire post project and therefore required assistance, particularly, from Odumase citizens resident abroad, philanthropists, and wealthy individuals to come to their aid.

Nana Poduo II made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase, the municipal capital on Thursday, and expressed worry about incidences of domestic fire outbreaks in the area causing extensive damages to people’s properties.

“Any time there is fire outbreak, victims lost their properties because the fire fighters always arrived here late from the Nsoatre fire command in the municipality,” the Queenmother stated.

Nana Poduo II said the area needed the fire station to help fight recurring domestic and bushfires, saying bushfires had become an annual ritual and thus required the support of the fire fighters to bring the situation under control.

She, however, thanked the government for bringing the area’s development to the next level, saying the municipality had equally benefited from government development projects.

She said the people were grateful to the government for awarding the contract for the construction of 12-unit two storey classroom blocks for the Sunyani Seventh Day Adventist Senior High School (SDA) at Odumase.

Nana Poduo II said she was also impressed about the progress of work on the Agenda 111 District hospital project, underway in the town, and hoped the contractors would speed up and complete the project for use.