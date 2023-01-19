Queen mother hands-over refurbished project to Bawjiase Polyclinic

Naakye Dede Amoakwa I, Awutu Bawjiase Mankessim Queen Mother has refurbished an abandoned nurses’ quarters into a paediatrics (children’s) ward and officially handed it over to the management of Bawjiase Polyclinic.

The Bawjiase Polyclinic is celebrating its 50th years of operations.

The project, valued at 50,000.00 has four wards, a place of convenience, bathroom, nurses’ common room, kitchen, and nurses’ station.

Addressing a ceremony to officially hand-over the project to the management of the clinic, Naakye Amoakwa stated that it was her vision to undertake a project to please the Almighty God on her 70th birthday.

She said the facelift of the children’s ward was her contribution towards quality healthcare delivery in the area.

The event coincided with the 19 years of existence of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons which saw members providing general consultation, dental care and procedures, ear, nose and throat screening, general surgery, paediatrics and child health, eye screening and laboratory tests.

They also provided drugs free of charge after attending to the residents of the area.

Naakye Amoakwa thanked God for strength and the resources to execute the project and expressed her appreciation to all who contributed their quota towards its completion.

She urged the management of the facility to maintain the new refurbished block very well to serve its purpose.

Mrs Gizella Tetteh Agbotui, Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu-Senya-West Constituency applauded the management and entire staff of the facility for their selflessness during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The MP noted that healthcare delivery was a shared responsibility and, therefore, tasked all stakeholders in the area to support the facility to continue to discharge its duties without any hindrances.

She called on the management and the entire personnel of the facility to execute their core duties professionally for persons who patronized their services to receive the desired quality healthcare.

Dr Mrs Martina Johnson, Medical Superintendent in charge of the Clinic on her part, stated that as part of its 50th year celebration, the staff of the Clinic embarked on activities including free health screening, blood donation, health walk and a durbar to solicit for more support to continue to forge ahead.

She indicated the Central Regional Director of Health Services once paid a visit to the facility and expressed the need for its expansion with focus on using some of the old buildings and they have done just that.

Dr Johnson thanked the queen mother for the project and prayed for more resources for her.

She also expressed her appreciation to the team of Professionals from Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons for coming to partner them to make the event memorable and wished them well in their operations.

Mr Joseph Aidoo, Awutu Senya District Chief Executive and the MP joined the Queen mother to unveil a plaque to symbolize the inauguration of the project.

Later in an interview with the GNA, Dr Henry Lawson, Rector of Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons who led a 40-member delegation of health professionals to the event, stated that the college which trains doctors, decided to reach out to the community, outside Accra to support them in commemoration of its 19th milestone.

He indicated that the MP for the area had been supportive to them and when the news came to them that Bawjiase Polyclinic was celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new paediatrics ward, they moved in to partner the Management of the Clinic, the District Assembly, and the MP to commemorate the day.