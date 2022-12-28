Queen Mother of Bongo-Feo wins national award

Pognaba Felicia Agamboka, the Divisional Queenmother of Feo in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region, has won a national award in Science and Technology at this year’s Ghana Chieftaincy Awards (GCA) held in Cape Coast.

Pognaba Agamboka, a professional teacher, won the Science and Technology category in recognition of traditional rulers who go the extra mile to impact their communities positively.

Realising that majority of students in her community had challenges when with the study of Mathematics, Science and Technology, she decided to organise extra classes for them at the community level with her own resources.

In an interview with the media on her return to Bongo after receiving the award, the Queenmother said she was only serving humanity and little did she know that she would receive such recognition.

The awards ceremony was jointly organised by the Obokese Foundation and the National House of Chiefs Secretariat in Cape Coast.

Pognabe Agamboka said she extended the extra classes to the basic schools, making a significant impact in the academic performance of the students and pupils.

As part of the programme, competitions were organised in Mathematics, Science and Technology and awards presented to excelling schools. Based on the success story, the District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service adopted the concept.

During such competitions the participating schools were given books, pens, bags, and menstrual pads to help teaching and learning.

The Queenmother said she had formed a Virgin Girls Club where she holds talks on sexual and reproductive health aimed at curbing teenage pregnancy in the community.

She acknowledged the contributions of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, Rural Initiatives for Self-Empowerment and the Community Development and Advocacy Centre to execute her agenda.

Pognaba Agamboka appealed to local musicians who engaged in profane songs to desist from using those lyrics to avoid corrupting the youth morally.

She called for the inclusion of queenmothers in the Regional and National Houses of Chiefs as well as the Council of State to empower them in contributing their quota to national development.