Queen-mother supports Adobewura No1 Pupils on my first day at school

Nana Ekooba Bempomaa, queenmother of Adobewura No1 traditional area in the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region has donated 50 pairs each of shoes, sandals, socks, and some textbooks to pupils in her community.

The donation according to her was to motivate the pupils to attend classes regularly.

Nana Ekooba Bempong who is a teacher indicated that she knows and understands what some pupils go through as some lacked basic educational materials, hence the donation.

The queen-mother used the occasion to advise parents and guardians to ensure their wards reported to school early to ensure a successful academic calendar.

Mr Amankwah Francis, headteacher of the Adobewura No I community school Commended the queen mother for the donation, stressing that it would motivate the pupils, especially those attending school for the first time to continue attending classes regularly.

He appealed to others to emulate the gesture of the queen’s mother and support the school.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the Methodist primary A, Catholic basic school, and junior high school all at Sefwi Bekwai, pupils were tidying up the school compounds for a smooth start of academic lessons tomorrow.

There were mixed feelings among parents on the proposed semester system at the basic level as some welcomed it as good news, while others opted for the old system.