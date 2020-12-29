Nana Adwoa Korantiwaa II, Queen mother of Bompieso in the Prestea Huni-Valley constituency has donated assorted food items to over 300 aged, widows, and widowers.

The items included rice, cooking oil, tin fish, fruit juice, and biscuits.

Nana Korantiwaa II, said, “I have been offering this assistance for years as part of my cooperate social responsibility”.

She entreated the general public not to desert the aged, widows, and widowers but rather help them with their widow’s mite

The event which formed part of the Queenmother’s celebration of the yuletide saw citizens from the community in their best attire to drink, eat, and make merry.

The occasion was also used to launch the Nana Adwoa Korantiwaa II Foundation which would give the less privileged the needed support in education and the well-being of the aged persons, widows, and widowers.

“My vision for the Foundation is to provide quality education for brilliant but needy children in Bompieso to enable them to realise their dream,” he said.

She further said over five years, the Foundation had assisted many students, aged, widows, widowers and was poised to do more.

Nana Abena Konadjoa II, Queen-mother of Wassa Fiase Traditional Area, praised Nana Korantiwaa II for the laudable initiative.

She appealed to Non-Governmental Organizations, philanthropists, and institutions to support the foundation to achieve the purpose for which it was established.

A beneficiary, Maame Abena Badu, who is 86 year-old thanked the queen mother for putting smiles on their faces this festive season and asked God to replenish whatever she had spent on them.