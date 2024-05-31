Queen Mother Urges Tax-Free Sanitary Products

Ohemaa Appeaa Sarpomaa Kumakuma 1, the Queen Mother of Akyem Dwenase and CEO of the Appeaa Sarpomaa Kumakuma 1 Foundation, has called on the government to urgently remove all taxes on sanitary products. During a menstrual hygiene awareness event organized by her foundation, she outlined several compelling reasons for this demand:

Health Risks

Ohemaa Sarpomaa Kumakuma 1 highlighted the severe health risks associated with using unconventional materials such as rags, cement paper, and toilet rolls during menstruation. “These alternatives are uncomfortable and can lead to infections,” she stated, emphasizing the need for proper sanitary products to protect young girls’ health.

Affordability

Many girls struggle to afford sanitary pads, often saving from their limited allowances. The Queen Mother stressed the need for policies to make sanitary pads more affordable, as financial constraints prevent many from accessing these essential items.

Social Implications

The Queen Mother pointed out that without proper sanitary products, girls often have their clothes stained with blood, leading to social isolation and ridicule from peers. This stigma negatively impacts their self-esteem and school attendance.

Exploitation

The lack of accessible sanitary products has led to some men exploiting young girls, impregnating them in exchange for pads. Eliminating taxes on these products would make them more accessible and reduce the vulnerability of young girls to such exploitation.

Educational Impact

Girls frequently miss school during their menstrual periods due to inadequate sanitary products, which hampers their education. Ensuring access to affordable sanitary products would help keep girls in school and improve their academic performance.

The event drew female and male students, pupils, and community members from Dwenase and nearby areas. Many students shared their struggles, revealing they resort to using toilet paper and other inadequate methods, often facing ridicule from classmates.

Barima Beyeman Gyekye Sei II, the chief of Akyem Dwenase, who chaired the event, pledged to ensure that sanitary pads would be distributed monthly to all schools in the town. This initiative aims to guarantee that students always have access to sanitary products.

Hon. Ernest Ofosu, the District Chief Executive for Fanteakwa South, highlighted the Assembly’s efforts to support public schools with sanitary pads for needy girls. He urged parents to prioritize providing sanitary towels for their children, emphasizing their importance for the girls’ health and well-being.