Queen mothers urged to empower women and children for development

Queen mothers from the Sokpoe Traditional Area and elsewhere have been urged to live exemplary lives and empower women and children in their various communities for development.

Torgbega Kadzi Zogah III, the Paramount Chief of Sokpoe Traditional Area addressing a durbar held at Sokpoe, urged queen mothers to continue their hard work to bring the best out of the children.

He commended Nana Hemaa Awindor, the Afigya-Kwabre Nkosoohemaa and the Executive Director of Obaapa Development Foundation for championing another annual event dubbed “Obaapa Women and Children Day,” with the aim of promoting and serving as advocates for women and children empowerment.

He said parents also have key roles to play in grooming children to be good future leaders, and so they could achieve that by “controlling what these kids do at home.”

Torgbega Zogah cautioned parents to desist from buying expensive clothes during festive celebrations and invest in children for a brighter future.

Nana Kweku Kumi I, the Sanaahene of Agona Duakwa in her address, said, society must take full responsibility of training children to be good citizens.

She said the chieftaincy institution was not only about dressing in expensive clothes but to develop societies “and this is what Queen mothers must champion.”

Nana Hemaa Awindor, the Founder of “Obaapa Development Foundation” a philanthropist group helping in the advocacy agenda for women and children empowerment, acknowledged the residents of Sokpoe for the cooperation within the past four years in promoting women and children empowerment.

The Foundation, in partnership with “Unity Queens” led by Mamagah Adzesu II, Paramount Queen mother of Sokpoe Traditional Area, also toured some schools in the South Tongu District and educated them on issues of drug abuse, teenage pregnancy, early marriage, menstrual hygiene, domestic violence, child abuse, among others.

The aim was to impact and build confidence of children especially, girl child education in the society.

The event, which formed part of the annual ‘Tortsotso festival’ celebrated by the people of Sokpoe, saw the presentation of citations to some hardworking teachers and students.

There were displays of rich traditional culture, ‘Obaapa cooking competition’ and others.