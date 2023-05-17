Queen Mothers urged to lobby for investment and development

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has urged queen mothers to use their lobbying skills to attract investment and development into their traditional areas.

She said economic development turned to benefit women more and therefore hoped the queen mothers would lead in ensuring that women benefited from such investments in the various traditional areas to improve their livelihoods.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene made the call when she addressed the opening of the third annual conference and workshop for queen mothers on Tuesday at Abesim-Sunyani.

Organised by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), a German Political foundation in partnership with the National Queen Mothers’ Platform and the Bono Regional Queen Mothers’ Association, the two-day event aims to explore the complex relations between traditional leaders and the modern legal and political systems in Africa on the theme “Traditional Leaders in Contemporary African Governance: The Clash of Laws, Authorities and Responsibilities”.

It was also to provide a forum for discussion and debate on other related important issues and “to explore ways in which traditional leaders can be integrated into modern governance systems while still maintaining their cultural identities and authorities”.

The entire paramount queen mothers from the Bono and Bono East Regions and two accredited representatives from the remaining regions nationwide are participating in the conference.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene said the role of queen mothers in the country’s socio-political and cultural development could not be over-emphasised, saying in the past queen mothers had broken the frontiers in education, commerce and other socio-political arenas and have become more connected.

She said queen mothers had begun reclaiming their traditional roles and modernising them, saying ‘’your place within the traditional setup is a powerful tool for Womens’ empowerment and for bringing social and economic changes in your communities and the country at large’’.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene said the government on its part recognised the key role queen mothers play in democratic governance and therefore continued to engage them on several fronts to ensure that they had their rightful place.

She said the laws of Ghana restricted traditional leaders from engaging in active partisan politics, but chiefs and queen mothers had continued to play key roles in the governance architecture.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene said queen mothers notwithstanding the limitation, must take up the role of advocacy in women’s empowerment, involvement as well as participation in democratic governance while using their influence to garner support for women in democratic and institutional governance and encourage more Womens’ participation to spearhead the interests of women, children and the vulnerable in the society.

Professor Dr. Crista Rautenbach, Prof. of Law, Northwest University, South Africa, who a spoke on the topic ”The Role of Female Traditional Leaders in Emerging Democracy”, said traditional leadership was still a male-dominated field in post-apartheid South Africa.

She said there was a growing recognition of the importance of female traditional leaders in promoting gender equality and women empowerment, however, he said, there was still much work to be done to ensure that women were fully included in the governance structure at all levels in the society.