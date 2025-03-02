Queen of folklore, Naa Amanua goes home!

The final funeral rite of the late Naa Amanua Dodoo of ‘Wolomei fame’ and the Queen of Folklore would be held at the Forecourt of State House on 29th March, 2025.

This was disclosed by the family at a programme dubbed ‘AWARENESS’ to honor the legendary Naa Amanua Dodoo.

The ‘Awareness’ organized by the family in collaboration with The Ghana Dance Association [GDA] President, Nana Kwame Dadzie and The Musicians Association of Ghana [MUSIGA] saw various bands such as Wolomei, Daada Bukom Ensemble, Dzadzel)e, Super International and other Bands performed and danced to honour the life of the ‘Queen’ prior to her burial on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Dignitaries present were veteran Ghanaian actress, Amanobea Dodoo, the president of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons and his entourage, the President of The Ghana Dance Association and his entourage, George Quaye, Asabea Cropper amongst others.

Asabea Cropper disclosed that Naa Amanua is her bosom friend and always called her the ‘Queen of Folklore’. She sang her friend’s favourite hymes and one of her songs titled ‘wamaya’ to honour her late friend.

Mary Naa Amanua Dodoo passed on, on Monday, December 16, 2024 after a short illness at the age of 74years. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Naa Momo Ashong Sampah.

By: Joana Arries-Tagoe