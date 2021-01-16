Mama Attrato II, Queenmother of Ho Dome has honoured two nurses of the Ho Municipal Hospital for exhibiting sterling professionalism in the discharge of their duties to the hospital’s clients.

The nurses, Madam Annette Edudze Kubegah, a Senior Nursing Officer (SNO) in-charge of the Emergency Unit and Madam Dziedzorm Abotsi, SNO, were awarded with undisclosed parcels and citations, part of which read, “You have shown tenacity of purpose in all your nursing career this far. Your great devotion to duty makes you work without looking at your clock.

For all these outstanding qualities you have exhibited over the years and personally observe you from afar, I honour both of you with this citation.”

Mama Attrato said, her promise of honouring them with a scholarship to study in India was cancelled as a result of the emergency of COVID-19, but still had to appreciate them for their hard work and diligence.

She added that the young ones in the profession should emulate their example in order to excel in this noble profession.

Dr Lawrence Yao Kumi, Medical Superintendent of the hospital said the management and staff of the hospital were forever grateful to Mama Attrato for her immense contribution to the development and success of the facility.

He encouraged nurses to be dedicated to the work and thrive to emulate the awardees, saying “eyes are watching how we discharge our responsibilities and believing that some eyes will soon catch recalcitrant conduct for sanctions.”

“In all aspects, be professional and be guided by the nursing oath.”

Madam Kugbegah, on receiving the award advised colleagues to work without looking for recognition and that someday their efforts would be recognised and rewarded.

Madam Abotsi advised Nurses to be dedicated to work, innovative and have team spirit.