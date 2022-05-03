Queen Sonia emerges winner of RabbyStarlet season two

Bridgett Sonia Owusu has been crowned winner of season two of the television reality show “RabbyStarlet”.

At this year’s grand-finale held at Silverbird Cinemas in Accra, Queen Sonia beat off competition from eight other contestants to take home the ultimate GHC 10,000 cash prize, a brand new car, as well as other ambassadorial deals.

Speaking at the grand-finale, Ghanaian actress Rabby Bray, who is the brain behind the RabbyStarlet show, said the main purpose of the competition was to empower upcoming female talents in the film industry.

She said the platform offered young female actresses the opportunity to be self-motivated as they venture into film series and make a career out of it in the midst of unemployment challenges.

“Our main aim is to inspire and also empower the next generation of young, talented women who would echo that indeed women can excel and become icons and role models in society without succumbing to stereotyped roles,” she explained.

Queen Sonia, after being presented with her prize, was elated to have emerged as the overall winner of the competition, having described the journey as very tough.

“The journey of being crowned the overall winner has not been easy, but I am delighted to emerge as the winner and I want to congratulate other contestants who made it this far,” she said.

Portia Blankson, winner of the first edition of the RabbyStarlet was at the finals of the competition, and handed the crown to the new winner.