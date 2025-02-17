Queen Titiaka Champions Climate Action and Education in Ghana

Nihad Titiaka Oases Ibrahim, crowned Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2024, is redefining what it means to wear a crown.

Her recent efforts underscore a deep commitment to sustainability, education, and community development, setting a powerful example for a nation in transition.

On February 14, 2025, the queen launched the “Sweet Smiles Initiative” to mark Ghana’s National Chocolate Day. The event, held at Khariyyah Islamic Basic School and Osu Salem Road JHS, focused on protecting Ghana’s vital cocoa industry through climate action. With the backing of organizations such as Future Leaders Model United Nations, AT, Yes She Can Foundation, and Vision Recycling, the initiative offered students hands-on training in recycling and upcycling. By transforming waste into useful items, these sessions promoted both creativity and environmental responsibility.

During her interactive discussions, Queen Titiaka emphasized that the future of Ghana’s cocoa production is intrinsically linked to environmental preservation. She highlighted the pressing dangers of deforestation, pollution, and unsustainable farming practices, urging young people to get involved in tree planting, waste management, and sustainable agriculture. Her message resonated strongly in a country where agriculture not only fuels the economy but also embodies a rich cultural heritage.

In addition to her climate advocacy, Queen Titiaka has taken notable steps to improve education in underserved areas. On January 1, 2025, she organized a New Year Feast at Rising Star Orphanage in Dodowa, providing essential supplies, educational materials, and mentorship. Later in mid-January, she led a Basic School Climate Action Engagement Tour in the Savannah Region, further involving students in environmental projects and distributing 2,000 books to boost literacy and learning.

Her call for support extends beyond grassroots efforts. Queen Titiaka is appealing to corporate Ghana, government institutions, and private donors to invest in her 3-Unit Classroom Block project in the Savannah Region. This initiative aims to upgrade learning facilities and is a testament to her belief that educational advancement and environmental stewardship must go hand in hand.

In an era where the challenges of climate change and social inequality intersect, Queen Titiaka’s initiatives stand out as a beacon of integrated progress. Her work not only protects Ghana’s natural resources but also empowers the next generation to take an active role in shaping a sustainable future. As debates continue about the best path to development, her example offers a hopeful reminder that meaningful change is possible when community, education, and environmental care converge.