Queenmother appeals for support to fix Ho-Dome E.P JHS

Mama Attrato II, the Queenmother of Ho-Dome, has appealed for support to help address the challenges facing the Ho-Dome Evangelical Presbyterian Junior High School.

The Queenmother made the appeal in an interview with Ghana News Agency when she visited the school to engage the pupils on teenage pregnancy and the need to desist from pre-marital sex.

The school is faced with several challenges, including inadequate desks for pupils, compelling three pupils to use a dual desk instead of two pupils.

The school has no proper computer lab for practical teaching and learning of Information Communication Technology (ICT), a situation making it difficult for the pupils to effectively comprehend the subject.

The headmistress office, built by the Parent Association, also has no ceiling and lighting system.

Mama Attrato said a conducive environment with the necessary teaching and learning materials was key to achieving academic excellence.

The Queenmother, therefore, appealed to individuals, corporate organisations, old pupils of the school and philanthropists to come to the aid of the school.

Mr Selase Akude, Chairman of the Parent Association of the school, told the GNA the roof of the Kindergarten block was old and weak and could be ripped off when there was a windstorm.

He said some persons also use the school premises for their nefarious activities when school was not in session and appealed for support to fence the school.