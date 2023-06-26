Queenmother of Asogli laid to rest

Ho was thrown into a heavy state of mournful solemnity as it observed the final funeral rites of Mama Alorde II, Queenmother of the Ho Ahoe community, a division of the Asogli State.

The Ahoe Community is at the heart of the city, and the late Queenmother, who was celebrated for her industrious leadership, had a funeral that lasted more than two weeks.

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, led Chiefs and elders to the pre-burial ceremony, starting with a brief visit to the home of the deceased, where her body had been laid, before joining leaders of the Ahoe community for some traditional funeral rites.

The procession then headed to the burial service at the Dela Cathedral of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (E. P), where the late Queen was a staunch member.

A wavy rain pattern kept up the heavy mood, and the Cathedral was packed with mourners including leaders from all sectors – the Regional Minister and Municipal Chief Executive in full attendance.

Present at the funeral were Chiefs from all Asogli Divisions, from neighbouring communities and outside the Region.

Reverend Frank Kwame Anku, a former Clerk of the E. P Church’s General Assembly, delivered a sermon that sought to lighten the heavy hearts, saying death was part of life and should be confronted, appreciated and not to be considered a burden to mankind.

Rev. Anku said all should be consoled by the good deeds of the hardworking queen in her lifetime, adding that these works on earth had a huge impact on the living and her departure should be considered a recall by the God to serve in His bosom.

In a biography, late Mama Alorde, was remembered for her powerful communal spirit which earned her a legacy from various projects and initiatives that set the Ahoe division apart, and these included the modern market which was her brainchild, and the ambitious community center project, currently being completed.

She was eulogised for being active even when she became unwell, and helped to ensure that the culture and tradition of her people were maintained.

Mama worked with the Social Welfare in the early 1960s and recorded impactful service with the resettlement project for the construction of the Akosombo Dam, and later moved to work with the Ghana Commercial Bank in Ho, a career that was cut short by the 1966 coup d’tat.

She then relocated to Accra to work with the famous UTC Department stores, and got married to the late Mr James Dogbe, a teacher and a national footballer who later became Chief Executive of the Hohoe Assembly.

Mama Alorde in 2001, became a government appointee to the Ho Municipal Assembly to represent queenmothers, a position she held for two terms.

The late queenmother, who was known in real life as Cassia Akua Dzade, passed away at the age of 79 years leaving behind two children.

The women of her community recalled her exploits and for being the source of inspiration for the construction of the Dela Cathedral and other projects, in which she physically laboured.

“Mama Alorde, we will miss your intelligence, wise counsel and advice. Soft spoken Mama Alorde, you were a woman full of vigour and substance. We will forever miss you,” they said in a tribute.

Mama Attrato II, Queenmother of the Dome Division called to all queens to emulate her spirit, saying, “She left behind a legacy which we are proud of”.

Togbe Afede broke out with songs of appellation as he paid his tribute and encouraged all to take consolation in the sermon and brace up to sustain the legacy of the exceptional queen.

He said the late queen was “indeed a good person who has not shown relent in helping Asogli” since he was installed as the Agbogbomefia.

“Most of us had wished she never departed. We should remember her good works and not be worried. We should emulate her ways as the only way to immortalise her,” the Agbogbomefia stated.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Regional Minister, extended condolences from the President and the New Patriotic Party, as the husband of Mama Alorde was the first Regional Chairman of the Party.

He donated some cash to the family and said the Municipal Assembly would continue to support the community.

Mama Alorde was interned at the reserved cemetery of the E.P Church headquarters