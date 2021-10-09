Queenmother sensitised school pupils on teenage pregnancy

Mama Attrato II, the Queenmother of Ho-Dome in the Volta region, has asked school pupils to stay away from sex and focused on their education to achieve greater heights in life.

She said they could contract sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancies if they continued engaging in such an act, thus the need for them to desist from it.

Mama Attrato said this when she engaged school pupils of Ho-Dome Evangelical Presbyterian Junior High School on the negative effects of teenage pregnancy and the need to avoid it.

The Queenmmother, who was a past pupil of the school, said teenage pregnancy was killing the victims’ potentials of becoming responsible citizens, therefore, there was the need for a collective effort to address it.

She called for innovative ways to protect girls and provided them with the necessary assistance to develop their potential to become responsible adults who would contribute to the development of the country.

Mama Attrato said punishments meted out to people who impregnated teenage girls were not punitive enough and called for stiffer punishment to serve as a deterrent to others.

She urged the pupils to report people pestering them for sex to their parents and should not allow any man to destroy their future.

The Queen Mother cautioned the pupils, especially the boys against the use of tramadol and other drugs with a tendency to hamper their progress in life.

She charged the pupils to be humble and obedient to their teachers and parents, saying there were lots of benefits and blessings in humility and obedience.

Madam Patience Mawuse Tornu, Headmistress of the school, expressed appreciation for the engagement and implored the pupils to heed the advice of the Queen mother for a better future.

Some pupils, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, also thanked Mama Attrato for the sensitisation, describing it as important.