The Queen Mothers’ Foundation of Ghana has organized a peace campaign with a call on women to discourage their children from fomenting trouble in the December 7, general elections.

Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu, leader of the group who made the call said women and children would be the most victims if there was chaos in the country before, during, or after the electoral process.

The queens gave the advice at during a media encounter jointly organized by the Queens and the Watch Your Tongue (WYT) Foundation Ghana in Accra which brought together the queens from across Ghana.

“We have only one Ghana, if anything happened in the country, children and women would bear the brunt. Let us not trade our country for politics,” she added.

Sergeant Daniel Kwasi Ofori Appiah, Founder of the WYT advised Ghanaians to avoid warmongering words instead, they should use what he termed as pleasant words to promote peace.

They should also desist from tribal confusion but foster unity among the populace to maintain the peace the nation was currently enjoying.

Ms Semefa Asimenu, Senior Administrative Manager of the National Peace Council encouraged all to go and vote as well as go by the rules and regulations of the elections.

“We should all accept the results and rally behind the winner at the end of the elections to enable the person to govern the country in peace,” she said.

Ms Asimenu asked the youth not to sell their votes or allow themselves to be used to foment trouble, adding that the law enforcing agencies would be up to the task to deal with trouble makers.

She said the National Peace Council (NPC) would develop and facilitate mechanisms for conflict prevention, management, resolution and to build sustainable peace in the Country.

Ms Asimenu said the NPC had been working with the NPP and NDC to curb vigilantism, adding that advocacy campaigns were ongoing in all the 275 constituencies to that effect.

Ambassador Nancy Sam, Patron of the Queen Mothers’ Foundation appealed to the citizenry to help promote peace to attract more investors.

She said peace should be the focus of all Ghanaians as Ghana had become a tourist attraction, especially, with the way COVID-19 was managed.