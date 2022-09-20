Queen’s Funeral: It Is Good Our King Otumfuor Osei Tutu II Declines Invitation – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

The Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has praised Ghana’s revered King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for turning down an invitation extended to him and his spouse to attend the Royal funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II, former Queen of the United Kingdom.

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, spiritually, attending the funeral by the Asante King would not be a prudent idea.

He was speaking on ‘Anopa Bofo’ program on Angel fm today, where he explained that, spiritually, he saw the trend and had to salute Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Ahead of the funeral, on Sunday at a church service, the SEER Apostle Francis Amoako Attah made it blank that “The man (Otumfuor) shouldn’t go,” stressing that not all invitations must be honoured.

He revealed that there are some invitations that will in-dignify your status, position, culture and image.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, also indicated on air, that environment is very important when one is being elevated to another level and that, we must be very careful of the environment we would be placed.

“It is either you look like the environment they are taking you to, or the environment must look like you.”

According to him should Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his spouse attended the funeral of the late Queen of England, they will be treated as common people whose dignity and status would be brought under the King of England; evident in how African leaders were treated.

African leaders were reported to have been packed in a bus during the funeral. This development, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah described as dehumanizing.

Meanwhile, he said there was nothing wrong for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attending the function because of the “nation to nation relationship” that exist between Ghana and UK.

Who is Queen Elizabeth II

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who delve into the spiritual existence of the late Queen explained that, as soon as the Queen was brought to Londdon, everything about economy has been locked up and seized because of the power she wielded spiritually.

Taking that from the Bible Revelation 18: 11-13 “And the merchants of the earth shall weep and mourn over her; For no man buyeth their merchandise any more: The merchandise of gold, and silver, And precious stones, and of pearls, And fine linen, and purple, and silk, and scarlet, And all thyine wood, and all manner vessels of ivory, And all manner vessels of most precious wood, And of brass, and iron, and marble, and cinnamon and incense, fragrant oil and frankincense, wine and oil, fine flour and wheat, cattle and sheep, horses and chariots, and bodies and souls of men.”

He said, the woman (Queen) was a woman of Gold, silver, precious stones, jewels and a woman of pearls.

“When she was alive, we looked like slaves; she is dead and we are made like slaves. Look at what happened to the leaders who attended the funeral,” he asked.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also explained the significance of September 19th which was chosen as the date to bury the Queen which, he said is the number to bring people under your authority/order.

That, he said was exactly what transpired at the funeral where none of the leaders was made to ride in his own car, or be driven in a private car, all cultures of other countries were made irrelevant on that day, and all the leaders were made to fall for the UK culture.

He also revealed that the Queen intentionally put the King Charles there just to bring reconciliation because if they should bring him straight there would be problems; “Buckingham palace will be in turmoil.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah however revealed that, “The man doesn’t have days, he has hours left. When you scan him spiritually, you can see that he is left with only hours; Just 1 hour to 4 hours.”