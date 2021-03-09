The “Seminar Renewable Energy in Brazil and Africa: The Clean Engines of Economic Development”, carried out by the Brazil Africa Institute, is gathering a distinguished group of speakers to dig into climate change and the key trends in the energy sector, highlighting the potential for investments and unveiling new technologies.

SouthBridge Group Director Quentin Sauzay, one of the panelists already confirmed, expects to contribute to strengthening the dialogue with Brazilian players. “I am very much looking forward to presenting the renewable energy revolution happening in Africa”, says.

The SouthBridge Group is the holding company of a pan-African enterprise that provides financial solutions and advisory services to public and private clients across the African continent, with a strong reputation in fund structuring, debt advisory and restructuring, as well as project finance. “Being able to share experiences with Brazil will be an amazing opportunity to better understand how bridges could be made between those two regions”, states Sauzay.

The Seminar will be 100% online and held on March 30th. The programme will focus on the three pillars of sustainable development: environmental, economic and social. The goal is to promote in-depth discussions on sustainable economic development in response to the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Seminar is supported by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), and the BrazAfric Enterprises.

Registrations are open: https://ibraf.org/projects/renewable-energy-seminar/

About the Brazil Africa Institute

The Brazil Africa Institute (IBRAF) is a facilitator of good practices that aims to promote international cooperation and engagement between Brazil and the African continent, defending the economic development of countries, the convergence of private sector and governments interests and the enhancement of multilateral relations. IBRAF creates and encourages initiatives that promote trade and investments, technical and scientific cooperation, capacity building and the strengthening of academic research.