Queues absent at SIM card registration centres in Hohoe

Most of the SIM card registration centres in Hohoe have become ‘deserted’ following the extension of the Sim registration deadline by the Communication and Digitalisation Ministry,

The Ministry, which had set July 31 as the deadline for the registration exercise, extended the period to September 30, this year.

This means that by the September deadline, all mobile subscribers who could not register their SIM cards cannot use their handsets.

Ghana News Agency (GNA) visit to centres of telecommunication companies designated for the registration of the SIMs, including centres that had long queues days to the July deadline revealed empty spaces.

Ms Mabel Tetteh, Assistant Supervisor, Hohoe Connect Store of MTN Ghana, confirmed the reduction of subscribers who came to register their SIMs after the extension.

She said there was a significant reduction in numbers of people who came to register their sim cards in the last two weeks of July compared to the three weeks of August due to the deadline extension.

The registration centres of Vodafone Ghana and AirtelTigo were not different during the visit.

The absence of queues had also recorded at the Hohoe District office of the National Identification Authority (NIA) where the office only records between an average of four to ten people daily.

Mr Elorm Kwabena Osei-Bonsu, the NIA Officer, noted that there were about 500 cards that were yet-to-be-issued out, adding that they had engaged the various Assembly members to inform their community members.

He said the Office was now carrying out replacement of lost or damaged identity cards and urged people who had their cards to keep them at a safe place.

He also advised that they could also scan their identity cards onto their phones to limit how the cards were carried about.