Qui capital to host tech ecosystem players to a cocktail

Africa-focus venture fund, Oui Capital is set to hold a networking mixer in Accra, Ghana for tech industry players and investors to share ideas.

The mixer, slated for May 17, 2023 will provide a rare opportunity for start-up founders across industries and tech ecosystem operators to meet potential investors who could help accelerate their start-ups in the future.

A statement from Oui Capital said “As an Africa-focused venture, we are dedicated to fostering meaningful connections between founders and investors and other key operators to drive innovation and growth in the region.”

Managing Partner at Oui Capital, Olu Oyinsan said Ghana is a very important ecosystem in the company’s Africa strategy “so we are thrilled to connect in person with the entrepreneurial community here anytime we get the chance.”

It said Oui Capital’s mission is to support and empower the next generation of African entrepreneurs, and the upcoming event is just one of the ways they continue to do that.

“Oui Capital has observed industry-defining innovation in Ghana despite a trying year for the Ghanaian economy. We are keen to back entrepreneurs poised to make the most impact wherever they are on the continent.” says Kristin Wilson, Venture Partner at Oui Capital.

The event promises to be an enjoyable evening of networking, learning, and exploration of the Ghanaian ecosystem.

Founders operating out of Ghana are encouraged to register to attend here: https://lu.ma/ghanamixer2023.

Investors and other interested participants, kindly register here: https://lu.ma/ghmixer-investors.