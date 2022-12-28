Quick credit chalks great successes for 2022

Quick Credit has achieved all its targets for the year 2022 despite the current economic challenges.

This was revealed by the Founder and Board Chairman Richard Nii Armah Quaye when he met staff of the company in Accra.

According to him, “all the targets we set for ourselves this very year have been achieved regardless of the economic challenges”.

He noted that, he was motivated by the successes chalked and hence, announced an increase in salaries of all Quick Credit employees by 40% across board.

Mr Quaye also declare a 100% bonus for all staff who have helped the company to achieve the spectacular results, stressing that “I am aware of what this decision will mean financially to the books of the company, however I am confident that the staff will be super motivated and inspired in 2023 and reciprocate this decision by working three times harder than you have ever been, show more discipline and respect to the policies of the company and above all give me and the company 100% loyalty at all times.”

Although 2022 was very challenging, with the country’s economy, businesses, employees, and everyone in the West African country feeling the brunt of the economic downturn, 2023 he hopes, will be better.

He admitted that the economic challenges in 2022 happened because the country’s currency (Ghana Cedi) collapsed and led to higher inflation of goods and services.

At the same time, the Ghana Cedi depreciated steeply against the U.S dollar and other major trading currencies such as the British Pound Sterling, and the Euro.

He said: “We were not insulated from these challenges, our cost of doing business immediately started rising automatically and therefore the plans and the targets we set for ourselves this very year but like we always do and have always done, management rose to the occasion and quickly developed policies and strategies that insulated us largely from the risk and still put us on the path of growth”.

Mr Quaye being Ghana’s first angel investor, currently supporting hundreds of businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs with equity financing across Ghana and beyond.

Quick Angels has successfully built over 25 world-class brands such as burger king, Doughman foods, Sankofa natural spices, Coli network, Benjie, and duke rice, ridge medical centre, and many more in Ghana and other parts of Africa employing over 3000 direct staff across brands only in Ghana.