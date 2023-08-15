Quick Credit, Hisense and Marwako Officials picked for data privacy offenses

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has picked up officials of three companies for questioning over alleged violation of data protection laws.

The companies are Quick Credit and Investment Micro Credit Limited, Hisense Ghana Limited, and Marwako Fast Food.

They were each cited for alleged violation of the Data Protection Act 2012, Act 843,

In the case of Quick Credit, a customer complained that the company breached his privacy in publishing his details.

The central issue revolves around the company’s alleged practice of publishing the names of defaulting customers in the public domain without obtaining proper consent, a violation that is expressly prohibited under the Data Protection Act.

In light of the allegations, the Data Protection Commission engaged officials of Quick Credit, following which it directed the company to make itself available for a meeting by the close of work on Monday to address the allegations and discuss potential remedies.

Director for Regulatory and Compliance at the Data Protection Commission, Quinton Akrobeto told journalists that the complaint regarding the company’s unlawful practices was lodged with the Commission by the lawyer of one of the company’s clients.

“We will be expecting them at the Police Headquarters for further interrogation,” he added.

Mr. Akrobeto explained that “What they [Quick Credit] do is harass their customers, go to their homes and churches, and allow the whole world to know that they owe them which is against their privacy.

Several clients of Quick Credit have also been on social media with complaints about how officials of the company lay ambush at people’s homes and offices and deliberately pelt stones on their roofs and at their gates while they sleep.

Quick Credit is a member of the Quick Angels Group, the company that signed a deal with the alleged victim romance fraudster, Hajia 4Reall as a partner and CEO of one of its subsidiaries – 4Reall Limited.

Meanwhile, some officials of two other companies, Hisense and Marwako were also picked up for questioning over possible privacy breaches.