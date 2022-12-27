Quick Credit vows to fuel growth of Ghanaian SMEs, start-ups

Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited, a local financial service company has pledged to provide fuel for the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and business Start-ups in Ghana.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Founder and Board Chairman of Quick Credit, made this pledge during the company’s 2022 end-of-year get-together held in Accra.

Mr. Quaye reaffirmed the company’s commitment to enhancing the growth of the Ghanaian economy by assisting SMEs with the Quick Credit’s unique loan services.

“The company’s key focus is to support startups and businesses with equity financing. The business has so far funded over 30 startups and businesses with over 50 million Ghana cedis,” the board chairman added.

He said the company’s ultimate aim was to become Ghana’s leading credit service provider, and beyond that, “providing recognized excellent service to our valued clients in order to enhance sustainability and mutual growth.”

The annual get-together was under the theme: “Empowering Livelihoods and Consolidating Our Gains Amidst Economic Challenges – The Role of the Employee In 2022.”

Mr. Quaye described 2022 as a very challenging year for the country’s economy, affecting businesses, employees, and all Ghanaians due to the collapse of the country’s currency, which resulted in higher cost of goods and services.

Despite these challenges, he said the company achieved all of its targets for the year 2022 through the hard work and focus of the management and employees.

He urged the staff to be prepared for monumental challenges next year since 2023 could be more challenging than 2022.

According to him, the wholly-owned Ghanaian company managed fully by Ghanaians employs close to 1,500 personnel and serves over 200,000 Ghanaian SME businesses across the 16 regions of the country.

Mr. Quaye who also doubles as the CEO of Quick Angels Limited, said Quick Angels had successfully built over 25 world-class brands such as burger king, Doughman foods, Sankofa natural spices, Coli network, Benjie, duke rice, and ridge medical center in Ghana and other parts of Africa employing over 3000 direct staff across brands only in Ghana.

Quick Credit is the largest micro-credit business in Ghana operating in all 16 regions with many awards to its credit.