Quiz competition, interventions designed to improve educational standards at Obuasi

AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited has invested about GH¢1.5 million in the Obuasi Mine catchments area, line with its Social Management Plan to raise the standard of education there, Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, the Senior Manager of Sustainability, said.

In pursuance of its mission, the mining company had been assisting the Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi-East District Directorates of Education to facilitate access to education, teachers’ delivery and school supervision, he said.

The company had also helped to organise training for teachers and circuit supervisors, instituted a quiz competition and donated furniture and supplementary readers to basic schools, he said.

Mr Baidoo, addressing participants at this year’s ‘Obuasi Annual Basic Schools Quiz Competition’, held at Wawase, said education was vital to the advancement of any society.

For that reason, AngloGold Ashanti was focused on achieving the objectives of the Three-Year Basic Improvement Project being implemented to up the pass rate of basic schools at Obuasi.

The Obuasi Complex Junior High School (JHS) won the 2021 Annual Basic Schools Quiz Competition, taking home a gold trophy, medals for the participants and cash of GH¢5,000.

The representatives of Kwabenakwa M/A JHS, who emerged as first runner-up, received silver medals.

In all, 42 JHSs from the Obuasi Municipality and Obuasi-East District, participated in the competition, with each school being represented by three students.

Mr Baidoo said AngloGold Ashanti funded the quiz competition with over GH¢200,000, which was used in purchasing prize items including computers, tablets, dictionaries, school bags, and exercise books.

Mr Kwabena Owusu-Nketiah, the Obuasi-East District Director of Education, lauded the company for its investment in education, saying that was the way to go in advancing the good cause of the mining community.