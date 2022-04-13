Quiz competition on 1992 Constitution held in schools

The Kwabre East Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised a quiz competition on the 1992 Constitution for four schools in the Municipality.

The competition, which sought to promote the study of the Constitution among pupils, was put together by the NCCE in collaboration with the Municipal Assembly with support from the Member of Parliament, Mrs Francisca Oteng Mensah.

The participating schools were Mamponteng R/C Junior High School, Mary Afriyie Seventh Day Adventist Junior High School, Providence Preparatory School and Great Quality International School.

Mamponteng R/C JHS won the competition followed by Mary Afriyie SDA, Providence Preparatory and Great Quality International in that order.

All the 12 contestants received certificate of participation with the champions and first runner-up taking home a set of jersey each.

Mr Nazif Sadisu Mohammed, the Municipal Director of NCCE, said the competition sought to expose the pupils to the content of the constitution to empower them to know their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

He said they would also get to know and understand the functions of various arms of government and other agencies as contained in the Constitution.

“In effect, this exercise will inculcate the sense of patriotism in the pupils, encourage them to hold leaders accountable for their stewardship, promote transparency which will lead to good governance at both local and national levels,” he observed.

Mr Opoku Agyemang Bonsu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) applauded the contestants for exhibition strong knowledge of the constitution and urged them to adhere to its tenets as they grew up.

He encouraged them to take their studies seriously and take advantage of the Free Senior High School Policy to climb the academic ladder.