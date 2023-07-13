Quran Burning Demands Toleration Not Condemnation

As in past cases of incineration of the Islamic sacred text, the recent Quran burning in Sweden has generated outrage, protests, and condemnations. Protest marches have been held in Pakistan, Sweden, Yemen, Turkey, Iran, and other parts of the Islamic world. Pope Francis and the Sultan of Sokoto have condemned the burning of the Islamic holy book describing the incident as disgusting, provocative, and blasphemous. Many Muslims have shown their anger over the desecration of their holy book. They have made it clear that such a “disrespectful and abominable” act should be tolerated in Sweden and beyond. But a critical at this incident reveal a lack of knowledge of history of Islam and other faiths in the world.

I have been wondering why are outraged. Why are Muslims protesting and condemning Sweden? With what we know about Islam in Nigeria, and Africa, I have been trying to make sense of Muslim anger and fury over this supposed sacrilegious incident. I have been trying to understand why Muslims murder, justify murder, or are ready to kill any real, or imagine burner or desecrator of the Quran. Is it that Muslims do not know the history and legacy of their religion in other parts of the globe? Is it that Muslims do not understand that Islam thrives on such sacrilegious acts? As a matter of faith and practice, are Muslims not desecrators of other holy books? Muslims praise and commend the desecration traditional religious sites in the Wakokin Bagauda area in Kano: “Like the first mosque in Kano was build over a shrine at Kofar Nassarawa in the city. The other mosque was built over the destroyed sacred tree of Kukar Bulukiya near Jarkata river in the city. The Maguzawa non converts to Islam in Kano protested over the biggest mosque built the biggest shrine close to the Dala hill. It was recorded that they kept desecrating the mosques in protest until they were vanquished ba arms and Allah sent blindness that struck their leader. The leader was turbaned as Sarkin Makafi (leader of the blind) the title is still existing in the city and the story of the origin is told as a warning to all”. Similar stories of conquest and desecration of traditional religious sites by muslims and christians abound. Recently, in an attempt to suppress the yoruba religion, the emir of ilorin banned the organisation of a traditional religious festival in the city. Muslims in the city describe traditional religious festivals as forms of idol worship.

Look, enough of this hypocrisy and double standard about desecration of the Quran. Enough of this drama, deceit and outrage over Quran burning and desecration while ignoring other desecrations by muslims. Anyone who knows or understands the history of Islam in Nigeria or Africa cannot protest or condemn the burning of the Quran in Sweden.

Yes, one may not like it. Definitely, there are many things that Muslims do that non-muslims do not like. One may not sanction the act. Many people do not approve of certain Muslim religious activities. But truth be told, the Islamic faith is founded on sacrilege and desecration of other religious accessories. A critical look at the religion reveals that a desecrator of other sacred texts and traditions founded the faith. So before muslims express outrage over the burning of the Quran in Sweden or in any part of the world, they should first look into the religion. They should first religiously introspect. Islam emerged from the flames and burning of other religions and sacred texts. The Quran was written with the ashes of the Bible and other religious texts.

Islam is a foreign religion, introduced to Africans who had their religions. The Islamic faith was brought by those who forced Africans to abandon and renounce their traditional beliefs. Those who treated African traditional religions with contempt and disrespect propagated and still propagate Islam in the region. Before one expresses outrage over the burning of the Quran, one should ask: How did Islam come to Africa? How did Islam spread in Africa? What did Islamic jihadists do to the sacred sites and texts they found in the region? Did they not burn and destroy them? What do contemporary Islamic scholars, and jihadists do to African religious accessories in places they conquer and control? Don’t they destroy or get rid of them? How can muslims urge against Quran burning and desecration of their religious text when Islamic missionizers are destroying and desecrating other religious texts in the name of spreading and propagating Islam in other parts of the globe?

So, desecration is the mainstay of Islam in Africa. Desecration propels the spread of Islam in the region. Islam owes its sway to the sacrilegious treatment of other sacred texts, icons, and traditions. Muslims should know this. Muslims should realize this. As in the case of Muslim destruction of other sacred texts, the burning of the Quran demands toleration.

Leo Igwe is a scholar of religion.