Qweku Davis Drops His Much–anticipated Single Track Dubbed: “Make Dem Do ”

Ghana’s fast-rising singer David Kweku Asiedu known in showbiz circles as Qweku Davis has eventually released his much–anticipated track titled: “Make Dem Do.”

This song has a lot of romantic energy to offer, with irresistible vocals and lyrics that will have any listener clicking the replay button over and over.

Fans may concur with me when it comes to classic records, this vocalist never disappoints. His cadence, flow, and delivery are always spot on.

In this new banger, the budding artiste expresses his undying love and admiration for his sweet love. You’ll fall in love with this song all over again.

The song was tenderly sung and wonderfully crooned with an angelic voice to generate a lot of interest in high-life music. To be honest, no music enthusiast can ignore this lovely melody.

The new jam comes along with some catchy hooks and beats which was produced by Teddy. Currently, Qweku Davis is working hard to push his music across the borders.