Qweku Davis nominated for Ghana Lifetime Achievement & Distinguished Awards 2022

Ghana’s fast-rising singer David Kweku Asiedu famed by the stage name Qweku Davis has been nominated for the prestigious Ghana Lifetime Achievement and Distinguished Awards 2022 USA slated for November 26.

The awards ceremony, which is being organized by 2Geez Entertainment LLC in partnership with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the Film Crew Association of Ghana, aims to honour Ghanaian music legends as well as actors and actresses for their massive contribution to the entertainment sector over the years.

Qweku Davis, a Hiplife singer, is nominated for the Distinguished Achievement Award in his genre of music.

Qweku Davis made his musical debut with the hit “Mee Wu” featuring Abochi the Trotro Driver. Since then, his enthusiastic performances have won the hearts of many Ghanaian music fans.

In an exclusive interview with News Ghana, the talented musician commended the organizers of Ghana Lifetime Achievement and Distinguished Awards for the nomination; stressing that such recognition will go a long way toward motivating him to create tasty songs for the populace’s music lovers.

Some honours to be given at the awards gala include Top 10 Impact -Lifetime Awards in Highlife music, Hiplife music, Ghanaian movies, sports, and top media personalities of the decade, among others.