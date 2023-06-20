R2Bees to headline 2023 Ghana Party in the Park

Ghanaian music duo R2Bees will headline the 2023 edition of the Ghana Party In the Party (GPITP) festival to be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Trent Park in London, United Kingdom (UK).



Akwaaba UK, organisers of the GPITP in collaboration with the British High Commission in Ghana announced a star-studded artiste line-up for one of the biggest musical Ghanaian outdoors shows.

Other artistes billed to perform at this year’s event include Samini, Mr Drew, Cina Soul, Quamina MP, Lasmid, Medikal and VVIP.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Accra on Monday, Mr. Dennis Tawiah, Chief Executive Officer of Akwaaba UK, stated that the GPITP platform offers artistes the opportunity to promote Ghanaian music in the diaspora.

“This year’s festival entails a lot of activities, from enjoying the best of Ghanaian music, food, dance, and arts, among many others, and the introduction of the business expo would also give Ghanaian businesses the chance to engage the diaspora on the numerous benefits of investing in the Ghanaian economy.

He urged the support of all music stakeholders to make this year’s edition a success ahead of the 20th edition, which would be a homecoming musical concert in Ghana next year.

According to the organisers, the second edition of Expo Ghana would be staged for two days, Wednesday and Thursday, July 12–13, 2023, at the Canary Wharf Hotel, London.

The Expo Ghana platform would bring together Ghanaian and UK businesses, creating a platform to explore possibilities for partnerships and building synergies.

Sponsors of Ghana Party in the Park and Expo Ghana for this year include AirMaroc, Tropical Sun, World Remit, Mukuru, Supermalt, CBG Bank, Lakeside Estate, KGL, GIPC, TapTap Send, Unity Link, Ghana Free Zones Authority, and Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA).