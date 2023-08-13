R2Bees, VVIP and others wow fans at 2023 Ghana Party in the Park 

The 2023 Ghana Party in the Park turned out to be a massive success, with music fans across various walks of life thrilled with the best of Ghanaian music at Trent Park in London on Saturday.

The music festival, which had to be rescheduled due to weather reasons, was fully sold out, with headliners R2Bees rocking fans with some back-to-back hits.

The R2Bees duo Mugeez and Omar Sterling dazzled fans with their excellent performances, especially their stunning entry with the “Kiss Your Hand” track.

The Ghana Party in the Party, which is one of Ghana’s biggest outdoor events, did live up to the hype, especially with Legendary VVIP returning to the stage after a while.

The VVIP, who are undeniably one of Ghana’s most successful music groups, reignited their old Hiplife vibes by dropping some of their hits.

Notable among the songs they performed on stage was the ever-popular “Ahomka Wo Mu” song, “Besin,” “I Think I Like Am,” among many others.

Other outstanding performances on the day included Article Wan, Larruso, and award-winning rapper Quamina MP, who was certainly a fans’ favourite.

Organised by Ghanaian international marketing communications and entertainment solutions company Akwaaba UK in partnership with the British High Commission in Ghana, this year’s event marks the 19th edition.

Sponsors of the 2023 Expo Ghana and Ghana Party in the Park include AirMaroc, Tropical Sun, World Remit, Mukuru, Supermalt, CBG Bank, Lakeside Estate, KGL, GIPC, TapTap Send, Unity Link, Ghana Free Zones Authority, and Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA), among others.