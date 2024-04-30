RAAF’s 10 years of operations in west Africa and the Sahel

Officially launched in Lomé (Togo) on 27 September 2013, the Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (RAAF) has already got ten years in implementing its mandate.

To recall, RAAF mandate is to ensure technical implementation of regional programmes and investment plans contributing to the operationalisation of the Regional agricultural policy (ECOWAP) by relying on regional institutions, organisations, and players with proven skills. Members of the RAAF Strategic Orientation Committee had the opportunity to assess this journey at their eleventh meeting, held in Lomé on 25 April 2024.